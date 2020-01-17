SEC to Report on State of Small Business Capital Formation in the U.S.

Will host first ever “Capital Call” on January 23

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation will report on its findings regarding the state of capital formation for small businesses and its latest recommendations to the Commission during a virtual conference call event on Jan. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET.

This first ever “Capital Call” -- styled after public companies’ earnings release calls – will also provide the public with opportunities to ask questions and engage directly with the office. The event will feature an overview of what’s happening with capital raising across the country, highlights of feedback the Office has heard from small businesses and their investors during its public outreach events, and the policy recommendations the Office shared with the Commission and Congress in its first annual report.

Instructions on how to access the call and how to ask questions will be made available on the Capital Call event page.